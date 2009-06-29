The global economic crisis has not spared the gas sector. Over the past year, we have moved from a tight supply and demand balance with extremely high gas prices to an easing one with plummeting gas prices. The Natural Gas Market Review 2009 looks at various developments including the rapid increase in US unconventional gas production, new volumes of liquefied natural gas coming on stream, security of supply following the Russian-Ukraine crisis, and weakening investment in the different parts of the gas value chain in a selection of IEA countries – the United States, Canada, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, and Turkey – as well as in non-IEA member countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and China.