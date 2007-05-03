Over recent decades, natural gas has been an important element of secure, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy supply. But as production from IEA member countries declines, supplies will have to come from sources in more distant regions.



• What aspects of OECD gas markets need to be improved to deliver greater security and efficiency?

• What are the risks of increasing reliance on imports from Russia and the Middle East?

• Are strategic stocks of natural gas - similar to emergency oil stocks - a viable safety net to a supply disruption?

• Will there be enough investment in pipeline gas or will more need to be spent on LNG?

• What are the impacts of gas security on oil markets and power generation security?

• What do changes in the LNG industry mean for traditional contract terms?



The Natural Gas Market Review 2007, the second issue in a new IEA publications series, addresses key questions in this dynamic market. It offers a global appraisal of current trends in the light of the most recent historical data, including supply and demand projections to 2015.



