A detailed reference work on gas supply and demand covering not only the OECD countries but also the rest of the world, this publication contains essential information on LNG and pipeline trade, gas reserves, storage capacity and prices. The main part of the book, however, concentrates on OECD countries, showing a detailed supply and demand balance for each country and for the three OECD regions: North America, Europe and Pacific, as well as a breakdown of gas consumption by end-user. Import and export data are reported by source and destination.
Natural Gas Information 2003
Report
Natural Gas Information
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 September 2019
-
Report12 September 2018
-
Report18 August 2017
-
Report19 August 2016
-
Report17 August 2015
-
Report19 August 2014
-
Report13 August 2013
-
Report16 August 2012
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023