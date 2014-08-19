Natural Gas Information 2014

This detailed reference work on gas supply and demand covers not only OECD countries but also the rest of the world. It contains essential information on LNG and pipeline trade, gas reserves, storage capacity and prices. The main part of the book, however, concentrates on OECD countries, showing a detailed gas supply and demand balance for each individual country and for the three OECD regions, as well as a breakdown of gas consumption by end-user. Import and export data are reported by source and destination.