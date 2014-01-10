Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

National Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Economic Development

With perspectives on Colombia and Indonesia
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204485-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), National Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Economic Development: With perspectives on Colombia and Indonesia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264204485-en.
Go to top