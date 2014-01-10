National Intellectual Property Systems, Innovation and Economic Development

This publication addresses the role of national systems of IP in the socio-economic development of emerging countries, notably through their impact on innovation. It presents a framework that identifies the key mechanisms that enable IP systems to support emerging countries’ innovation and development objectives. The report also discusses two IP country studies conducted for Colombia and Indonesia. These are based on analyses of the national intellectual property systems, drawing on country missions that gathered detailed information and feedback from more than 100 stakeholders on IP-related priorities and bottlenecks. Concrete policy recommendations are provided for both countries.