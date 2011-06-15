This report surveys national broadband plans (NBP) across the OECD area, providing an overview of common elements and goals in those plans. An annex to this report contains references and links to the plans.
National Broadband Plans
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022
-
20 October 2022
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
Working paper20 July 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
Working paper24 September 2021