This report attempts to guide policy-makers to the best possible decisions taking account of the multifunctional character of agriculture. Policy-makers and analysts are supplied with a series of detailed questions which will help determine whether government intervention is required and, if so, what the nature of that intervention should be. Recognising that the information needs can be considerable, the report suggests procedures to be adopted when the data are unavailable or unreliable.
Multifunctionality
The Policy Implications