Multi-dimensional Living Standards

A Welfare Measure Based on Preferences
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7qvxc6f-en
Romina Boarini, Fabrice Murtin, Paul Schreyer, Marc Fleurbaey
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Boarini, R. et al. (2016), “Multi-dimensional Living Standards: A Welfare Measure Based on Preferences”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq7qvxc6f-en.
