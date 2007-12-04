This reliable and up-to-date source of statistics on international trade of OECD countries provides a detailed insight into recent trends in trading patterns of OECD countries with the rest of the world. Each issue shows data for the last 8 months, four quarters, and two years. Included area aggregate trade indicators; volume, unit value and price indices; trade by SITC sections; and trade of individual OECD member countries by partner country.
Monthly Statistics of International Trade, Volume 2007 Issue 11
Report
Monthly Statistics of International Trade
Abstract
