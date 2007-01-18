Monthly Statistics of International Trade, Volume 2006 Issue 12

This reliable and up-to-date source of statistics on international trade of OECD countries provides a detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns for OECD countries with the rest of the world. Data are broken down by economic groupings, by country and by region, and include seasonally adjusted series as well as calculated indicators. The series shown cover data for the last eight months, four quarters and two years available. This monthly publication is divided into four parts: Aggregate trade indicators, Volume and unit value indices, Trade by Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) sections and Trade of OECD Member countries by partner country.