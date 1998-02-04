Monthly Statistics of Foreign Trade

This reliable and up-to-date source of international statistics on foreign trade of OECD countries provides detailed insight into the most recent trends in trading patterns among OECD countries and with the rest of the world. Data are broken down by economic groupings, by country and by region, and include seasonally adjusted series as well as calculated indicators. The series shown cover data for the last eight months, four quarters and two years available.

For quick and easy access, this monthly publication is divided into four parts: Aggregate trade indicators Volume and average value indices Trade by Standard International Trade Classification (SITC) sections Foreign trade of OECD Member countries by partner country

