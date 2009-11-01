In the course of 2008, the Flemish Agency for Infrastructure in Education (AGIOn) evaluated the quality of school buildings in Flanders using a monitoring system based on international experience. The results showed that most school buildings satisfy the basic requirements of habitability and safety, but they often fall short when it comes to the new pedagogical and social challenges of the 21st century.
Monitoring the Quality of School Buildings in Belgium's Flemish Community
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 April 2012
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 December 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
-
Working paper1 September 2011
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023