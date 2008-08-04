Skip to main content
Modernising Canada's Agricultural Policies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240820753484
Authors
Peter Jarrett, Shuji Kobayakawa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jarrett, P. and S. Kobayakawa (2008), “Modernising Canada's Agricultural Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 629, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240820753484.
