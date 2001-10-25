Skip to main content
Modelling Import Responsiveness for OECD Manufactures Trade

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/304013015652
Authors
Mara Meacci, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Meacci, M. and D. Turner (2001), “Modelling Import Responsiveness for OECD Manufactures Trade”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 311, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/304013015652.
