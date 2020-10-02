This report aima at providing guidance to policy makers and authorities in their efforts to create a regulatory environment where capital markets can support business sector dynamics. An agenda that has only become more urgent with the onset of the current COVID-19 crisis, where economic recovery to a large extent will depend on the ability to strengthen corporate balance sheets and provide businesses with access to patient capital for forward looking investments.
Mobilising Portuguese Capital Markets for Investment and Growth
OECD Capital Market Review of Portugal 2020