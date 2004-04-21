Skip to main content
Migration of Highly Skilled Indians: Case Studies of IT and the Health Professionals

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/381236020703
Authors
Binod Khadria
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Khadria, B. (2004), “Migration of Highly Skilled Indians: Case Studies of IT and the Health Professionals”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2004/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/381236020703.
