Migration and the Labour Market in Asia 2002

This book reviews recent developments in migration trends and policies of Australia; China; Hong Kong, China; Chinese Taipei; Indonesia; Japan; Korea; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand and Vietnam. It highlights the contribution of immigration to the labour force and describes the changes that have taken place in the sectoral distribution of foreign workers. Particular attention is paid to human resource development and mobility of the highly skilled against the background of globalisation. Detailed statistics on the inflow and stocks of foreign workers and information concerning their situation on the labour market enable meaningful cross-country comparisons.