Migration and the Labour Market in Asia 2001

This publication presents an analysis of recent trends in migration movements and policies in Asia. It highlights the contribution of immigration to the labour force and describes the changes that have taken place in the sectoral distribution of foreign workers. Particular attention is paid to human resource development and mobility against the background of the "new economy". The book provides individual reviews of recent developments in migration trends and policies in Australia, China, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Detailed statistics on the inflow and stocks of foreign workers and information concerning their situation on the labour market enable meaningful cross-country comparisons.