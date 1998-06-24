Skip to main content
Microeconometric Analysis of the Retirement Decision

The Netherlands
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/144160752566
Maarten Lindeboom
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Lindeboom, M. (1998), “Microeconometric Analysis of the Retirement Decision: The Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/144160752566.
