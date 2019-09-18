Skip to main content
Meeting fiscal challenges in Japan’s rapidly ageing society

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7a7f4973-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Haruki Seitani
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and H. Seitani (2019), “Meeting fiscal challenges in Japan’s rapidly ageing society”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1569, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7a7f4973-en.
