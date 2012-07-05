Skip to main content
Medium-Term Renewable Energy Market Report 2012

Market Trends and Projections to 2017
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178007-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Cite this content as:

IEA (2012), Medium-Term Renewable Energy Market Report 2012: Market Trends and Projections to 2017, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264178007-en.
