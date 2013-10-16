Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Energy Efficiency

Market Trends and Medium-Term Prospects
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264206052-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2013), Energy Efficiency: Market Trends and Medium-Term Prospects, IEA, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264206052-en.
Go to top