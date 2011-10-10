Skip to main content
Measuring the Stock of Human Capital for Comparative Analysis

An Application of the Lifetime Income Approach to Selected Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jnn9r5-en
Authors
Gang Liu
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Liu, G. (2011), “Measuring the Stock of Human Capital for Comparative Analysis: An Application of the Lifetime Income Approach to Selected Countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jnn9r5-en.
