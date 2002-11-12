Measuring the Information Economy 2002

With over 80 indicators based on the most up-to-date official statistics, this study provides a comprehensive international comparison of OECD Member countries' performance in the information economy. New indicators address emerging policy issues: international differences in the quality and price of the ICT infrastructure, diffusion of Internet technologies in larger and smaller firms, relative size of cross-border electronic transactions, barriers to Internet commerce. This publication combines statistical rigour with easy access and readability: the essential findings are presented in bullet points, and methodological notes on indicators and data sources are provided. For the first time data annexes with time series for the ICT sector are available.