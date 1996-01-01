Skip to main content
Measuring R&D in the Services

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/686633754184
Authors
Alison Young
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Young, A. (1996), “Measuring R&D in the Services”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1996/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/686633754184.
