Measuring Globalisation: OECD Economic Globalisation Indicators 2010

This second edition of the OECD Economic Globalisation Indicators presents a broad range of indicators showing the magnitude and intensity of globalisation. This process is becoming increasingly important for policymakers and other analysts, hence the need for a volume that brings together the existing measures, based on national data sources and comparable across countries. Together, the indicators shed new light on financial, technological and trade interdependencies within OECD and non-OECD countries.

Measures of globalisation include indicators on capital movements and foreign direct investments, international trade, the economic activity of multinational firms and the internationalisation of technology. In addition, the 2010 edition also includes indicators linked to the current financial crisis, portfolio investments, environmental aspects and the emergence of global value chains.