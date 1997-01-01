The purpose of this report is to begin to outline the issues associated with measuring electronic commerce, propose an initial framework and begin to compare some of the disparate data on the subject so as to form a mosaic which gives a clearer quantitative picture of the current status and future direction of electronic commerce. From this position a better sense of the relative importance of the various policy issues can be obtained.
Measuring Electronic Commerce
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
