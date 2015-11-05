Skip to main content
Measuring Educational Inequalities in Mortality Statistics

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppx182zs-en
Authors
Johan Mackenbach, Gwenn Menvielle, Domantas Jasilionis, Rianne de Gelder
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mackenbach, J. et al. (2015), “Measuring Educational Inequalities in Mortality Statistics”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2015/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppx182zs-en.
