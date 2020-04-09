This paper examines possible methodologies for estimating consumer detriment, as well as the impacts of consumer agency actions and consumer policy more broadly. It also provides practical guidance for developing and strengthening the effectiveness of consumer policymaking frameworks. The report was prepared to inform a project by the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy (CCP) to explore ways to ensure that consumer policymaking is based on the best available data on likely costs and benefits.
Measuring consumer detriment and the impact of consumer policy
Feasibility study
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
