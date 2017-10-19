Interpersonal trust (i.e. trust in other people) is an issue of high interest to both policy-makers and researchers seeking to understand what drives social and economic outcomes. However, for trust to usefully inform policy and analysis it is necessary to have valid and reliable measures of it. Despite a large body of evidence on the relationship between trust and other social and economic outcomes, evidence on the validity of trust from experimental data is conflicting. In particular, while many studies find no correlation between survey measures of trust and experimental measures at an individual level, other studies suggest a significant, if modest, correlation at the country level. This article examines the relationship between survey and experimental measures of trust in others using a large dataset containing aggregate experimental and survey measures of trust from 167 studies conducted in 36 countries. Importantly, the dataset also includes individual measures of both survey and behavioural trust in seven countries, and data from two panel studies with repeated survey measures of trust. Using these multiple data sources, the paper investigates the degree to which survey measures of interpersonal trust are valid at both an individual and cross-country level. The paper shows the existence of a significant correlation between survey and experimental measures of interpersonal trust at the country-level. Evidence on measurement errors in existing small-scale studies underscores the importance of developing better quality data from both surveys and experiments.
Measures of interpersonal trust
Evidence on their cross-national validity and reliability based on surveys and experimental data
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 April 2024
-
2 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024
-
1 March 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
-
Policy paper17 October 2023