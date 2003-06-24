Measurement of Output, Value Added, GDP in Canada and the United States

This report provides, in a summary fashion, similarities and differences in the production accounts of Canada and the United States. The discussion is limited to those issues which affect the level of output, value added and GDP, both at the total economy level and by industry or sector, all at current prices. We have noted 27 issues, distributed under four broad headings: A). An examination of the production boundary recommended by the 1993 SNA and the effect of lack of its full implementation on the level of production in the two countries. B). A review of present practices in the two countries in compiling production account for institutional sectors vis-a-vis the recommendations of the 1993 SNA and their effect on both inter-country and international comparisons. C). A review of the conventions used for valuation of output and value added in the two countries vis-a-vis the recommendations of the 1993 SNA and their impact on their inter-industry comparisons as well as ...