Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders

Draft Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators – Second Edition – the OECD/UNESCO Institute for Statistics/EUROSTAT Careers of Doctorate Holders Project
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlfbn2ddtd-en
Authors
Laudeline Auriol, Bernard Felix, Martin Schaaper
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Auriol, L., B. Felix and M. Schaaper (2010), “Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders: Draft Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators – Second Edition – the OECD/UNESCO Institute for Statistics/EUROSTAT Careers of Doctorate Holders Project”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlfbn2ddtd-en.
Go to top