Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders

Dratf Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246356321186
Authors
Laudeline Auriol, Bernard Felix, Ernesto Fernandez-Polcuch
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Auriol, L., B. Felix and E. Fernandez-Polcuch (2007), “Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders: Dratf Guidelines, Model Questionnaire and Indicators”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2007/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246356321186.
Go to top