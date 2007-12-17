Mapping Careers and Mobility of Doctorate Holders

Human resources are recognised as being key to the creation, commercialisation and diffusion of innovation. Among them, doctorate holders are not only the most qualified in terms of educational attainment, but also those who are specifically trained to conduct research. Not much is known however about their career and mobility patterns on the labour market. This is why the OECD launched in 2004 a collaborative project with the UNESCO Institute for Statistics and Eurostat aimed at developing internationally comparable indicators on the careers and mobility of doctorate holders. An expert group with representatives from national statistical bodies was formed to develop the technical components of the project and start compiling data at national level. This document presents the three main technical components of the project which are: 1) the methodological guidelines; 2) a core model questionnaire and instruction manual; and 3) the output indicator tables used for reporting data at the international level. The current draft was discussed by the OECD Working Party of National Experts on Science and Technology Indicators (NESTI) in June 2007 and approved for broader diffusion. Its aim is to provide guidance to countries that wish to implement the project at national level. It is planned to work on a new and improved version following the outcomes of the data collection launched in November 2007.