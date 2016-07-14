Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Manufacturing Challenges and Opportunities in Europe

Emerging Models and Policy Interventions for Local and National Growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv81rk1z5k-en
Authors
David Bailey, Lisa De Propris
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bailey, D. and L. De Propris (2016), “Manufacturing Challenges and Opportunities in Europe: Emerging Models and Policy Interventions for Local and National Growth”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2016/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv81rk1z5k-en.
Go to top