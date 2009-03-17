Skip to main content
Managing Water for All

An OECD Perspective on Pricing and Financing
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059498-en
OECD
OECD Studies on Water
OECD (2009), Managing Water for All: An OECD Perspective on Pricing and Financing, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059498-en.
