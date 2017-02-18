Skip to main content
Managing multi-purpose water infrastructure

A review of international experience
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/bbb40768-en
Meleesa Naughton, Nicole DeSantis, Alexandre Martoussevitch
OECD Environment Working Papers
Naughton, M., N. DeSantis and A. Martoussevitch (2017), “Managing multi-purpose water infrastructure: A review of international experience”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bbb40768-en.
