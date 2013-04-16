Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making the Tax System Less Distortive in Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k480c2rt1d3-en
Authors
Andrés Fuentes
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fuentes, A. (2013), “Making the Tax System Less Distortive in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1044, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k480c2rt1d3-en.
Go to top