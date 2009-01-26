Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making the most of Norwegian Schools

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227333554837
Authors
Romina Boarini
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Boarini, R. (2009), “Making the most of Norwegian Schools”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 661, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227333554837.
Go to top