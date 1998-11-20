How can curriculum content be adjusted to tomorrow's needs? Can student assessment help make curricula more relevant? How can further training for teachers make their teaching more effective? These questions lie at the heart of curriculum reform, which is unanimously ranked among the top priorities in education, but often approached too narrowly.

To be truly effective, curricula must be fully consistent with both teaching practice and education policy. They must also equip students for the challenge of lifelong learning. Making the Curriculum Work approaches these interlinked imperatives via detailed analysis of the most recent experience and innovation in a number of countries, throwing new light on the curriculum issue.