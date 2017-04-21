Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making policy evaluation work

The case of regional development policy
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c9bb055f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Making policy evaluation work: The case of regional development policy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c9bb055f-en.
Go to top