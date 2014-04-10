Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Innovation Policy Work

Learning from Experimentation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264185739-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
Edited by Mark A. Dutz, Yevgeny Kuznetsov, Esperanza Lasagabaster and Dirk Pilat
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dutz, M. et al. (eds.) (2014), Making Innovation Policy Work: Learning from Experimentation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264185739-en.
Go to top