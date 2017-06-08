Skip to main content
Making income and property taxes more growth-friendly and redistributive in India

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5e542f11-en
Isabelle Joumard, Alastair Thomas, Hermes Morgavi
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Joumard, I., A. Thomas and H. Morgavi (2017), “Making income and property taxes more growth-friendly and redistributive in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1389, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e542f11-en.
