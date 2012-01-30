Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Machine-to-Machine Communications

Connecting Billions of Devices
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gsh2gp043-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Machine-to-Machine Communications: Connecting Billions of Devices”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gsh2gp043-en.
Go to top