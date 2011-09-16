M-Government

This report aims to foster a better understanding on how to leverage the economic and social impacts of the implementation of the Internet into mobile devices to enable ubiquitous governments, sustain public sector innovation and transform public service delivery. The content of this report paves the way for the Report on Agile Government to be released by OECD in the Fall of 2011. The report is a joint-product of the collaboration of OECD with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.