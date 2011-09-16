Skip to main content
M-Government

Mobile Technologies for Responsive Governments and Connected Societies
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264118706-en
Authors
OECD, International Telecommunication Union
OECD/ITU (2011), M-Government: Mobile Technologies for Responsive Governments and Connected Societies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264118706-en.
