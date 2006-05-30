Skip to main content
Logistics and Time as a Trade Barrier

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/664220308873
Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås, Enrico Pinali, Massimo Geloso Grosso
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Nordås, H., E. Pinali and M. Geloso Grosso (2006), “Logistics and Time as a Trade Barrier”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/664220308873.
