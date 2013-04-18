Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Lódzkie Region: Demographic Challenges Within an Ideal Location

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4818gt720p-en
Authors
Piotr Szukalski, Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Tamara Weyman
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Szukalski, P., C. Martinez-Fernandez and T. Weyman (2013), “Lódzkie Region: Demographic Challenges Within an Ideal Location”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4818gt720p-en.
Go to top