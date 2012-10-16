Skip to main content
Local Job Creation: How Employment and Training Agencies Can Help - The Labour Agency of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k919d0trlf6-en
Authors
Jonathan Barr, Emma Clarence, Francesca Froy, Sergio Destefanis, Chris Warhurst
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Barr, J. et al. (2012), “Local Job Creation: How Employment and Training Agencies Can Help - The Labour Agency of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k919d0trlf6-en.
