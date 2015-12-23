This working paper examines the local initiatives in Neath, Port Talbot and Swansea in South West Wales to re-integrate elderly economically inactive workers into the local labour market. The core initiative analysed is the Life Skills for Older People Project, which works with local and regional governments to provide customised education and training for job seekers and the long-term unemployed aged 50 or above. The analysis of the economic impact and the achievements of the project found that custom support and personal development were effective in empowering older workers to re-enter work in the private and voluntary sector. The role of South West Wales’ industrial past in shaping the education and skills profile of older workers is also examined.
Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets
The Life Skills project in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, West Wales, UK
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
