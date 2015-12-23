Skip to main content
Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets

The Life Skills project in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, West Wales, UK
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqk7889n-en
Chris Ball
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Ball, C. (2015), “Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets: The Life Skills project in Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, West Wales, UK”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2015/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqk7889n-en.
