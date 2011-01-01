Skip to main content
Local Development Benefits from Staging Global Events

Achieving the Local Development Legacy from 2012 - A Peer Review of the Olympic and Paralympic Legacy for East London
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj3lb83kd0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “Local Development Benefits from Staging Global Events: Achieving the Local Development Legacy from 2012 - A Peer Review of the Olympic and Paralympic Legacy for East London”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj3lb83kd0-en.
