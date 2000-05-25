Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Literacy in the Information Age

Final Report of the International Adult Literacy Survey
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181762-en
Authors
OECD, Statistics Canada
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/Statistics Canada (2000), Literacy in the Information Age: Final Report of the International Adult Literacy Survey, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181762-en.
Go to top